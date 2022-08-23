Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solid Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

About Solid Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.