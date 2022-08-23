Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Solid Power Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Solid Power
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Read More
