Insider Selling: Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Rating) Director Anthony Francis Gibbons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$22,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,311 shares in the company, valued at C$1,991,188.75.
Softchoice Price Performance
Softchoice Co. has a 12-month low of C$10.51 and a 12-month high of C$20.19.
Softchoice Company Profile
