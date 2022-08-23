Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 13,493 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

RYTM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 678,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,105. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

