Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roberto Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,838. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

