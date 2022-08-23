Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.16 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Paul Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.69 per share, with a total value of $195,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 404,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,966. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

