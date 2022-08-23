Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CFO Brian P. Regan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 356,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,845. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

