Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $5,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 137,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

