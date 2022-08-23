Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Purchases 10,700 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 333,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,087. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OptimizeRx

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

