Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Purchases 10,700 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 333,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,087. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About OptimizeRx



OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

