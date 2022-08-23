Insider Buying: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Director Buys 765,000 Shares of Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KIND stock traded down 0.13 on Tuesday, hitting 3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.39. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
