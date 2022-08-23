Insider Buying: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Director Buys 765,000 Shares of Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nextdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of KIND stock traded down 0.13 on Tuesday, hitting 3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.39. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

