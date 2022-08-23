Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $5.92 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $102.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,360.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
