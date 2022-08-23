Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

