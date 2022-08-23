Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.79

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.79 and last traded at $101.17, with a volume of 2241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $10,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

