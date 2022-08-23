Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.21.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $492.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,205.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

