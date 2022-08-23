Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 19666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Identillect Technologies Stock Down 33.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

