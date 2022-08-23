ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 386.84 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.