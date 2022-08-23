I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 15.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 7,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 718,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.