I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 15.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 7,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 718,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
I-Mab Trading Up 4.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.