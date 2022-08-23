Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.14. 163,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,579,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

