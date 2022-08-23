Hydro One (H) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hydro One (TSE: H) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

8/10/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

7/22/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$34.50.

7/22/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$34.50.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE:H traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.72. 161,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.21. Hydro One Limited has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The firm has a market cap of C$21.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.