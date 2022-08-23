Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,543.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Hydro has a total market cap of $349,094.26 and $4,543.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003792 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128888 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083210 BTC.
About Hydro
HYDRO is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
