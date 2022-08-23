HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.36. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 360 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.