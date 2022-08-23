HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.36. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 360 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

