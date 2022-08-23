Hoo Token (HOO) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002470 BTC on exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $43.53 million and $2.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00775449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

