Hoo Token (HOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and $689.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00084120 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00770573 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.
