Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $36.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 5.3 %

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.