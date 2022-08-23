HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of HLE opened at €68.50 ($69.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.05. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.82 ($52.88) and a twelve month high of €71.40 ($72.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

