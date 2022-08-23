Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.22. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 5,730 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

