Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Barclays

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Helios Towers Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

