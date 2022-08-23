Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,763. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.