Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 270,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,357,786 shares.The stock last traded at $129.51 and had previously closed at $131.18.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 130.1% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

