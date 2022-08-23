Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

