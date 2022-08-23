Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $46.97 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $46.97 or 0.00217912 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,727 coins and its circulating supply is 680,602 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

