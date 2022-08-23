Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 5.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

