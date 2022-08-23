Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.30

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 357419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

