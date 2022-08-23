Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $11.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00267036 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

