GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.54

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 24866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

GSK Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

