Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2,398.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00019470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

