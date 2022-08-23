Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,283. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

