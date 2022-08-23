Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984,955 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 25.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $246,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 7,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,688. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,467,511 shares in the company, valued at $139,587,097.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,055,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

