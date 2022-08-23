Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 105,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

