Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 228,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,395. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.