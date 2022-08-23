Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

