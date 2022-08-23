Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,619,379. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

