Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.40. 265,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average of $382.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

