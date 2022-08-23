Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Aurora Cannabis worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 160,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

