Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.42. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

