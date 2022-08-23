Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after buying an additional 953,085 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after buying an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GSLC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

