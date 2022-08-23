Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $839.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00263799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

