Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.95 to $5.75. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25. 26,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,690,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

