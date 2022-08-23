Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Globus Medical Stock Down 3.5 %

Globus Medical Company Profile

GMED stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.