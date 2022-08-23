Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) PT Raised to €17.20 at Barclays

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Glanbia from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Price Performance

GLAPF remained flat at $13.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.