Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. 92,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,739. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

